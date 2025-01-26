Released WWE Superstar set to be in town during the Royal Rumble; announces major appearance

A popular star who was released from WWE last year will be in town during the Royal Rumble. The premium live event will air on February 1 from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell was released from the Stamford-based company on October 25, 2024, hours before her taped match aired on Friday Night SmackDown. Tegan Nox and Baron Corbin were also let go by the wrestling promotion alongside the former NXT Women's Champion.

While Baron Corbin recently made his in-ring return in GCW, Hartwell is also set to make her first appearance since her departure from WWE. In a recent YouTube video, the 28-year-old revealed she would be at WrestleCon in Indianapolis on February 1, the same day as the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She urged fans going to the PLE to visit and meet her at WrestleCon earlier in the day.

"I'm going to be having my first post-WWE appearance, and it's next weekend in Indianapolis. It'll be at WrestleCon. I'll be doing a signing there. So, if you're in Indianapolis next weekend for the Royal Rumble, please come on down and see me. If you want. If you want, you can meet me at WrestleCon. I'm going to be there on Saturday, February 1. For the exact times, I'll post it on Instagram. It is on the day of the Royal Rumble. If you're going to the Royal Rumble, earlier in the day you can come to WrestleCon, and you can meet me," she said. [From 15:22 to 15:53]

You can check out Indi Hartwell's comments in the video below:

Two major WWE championship matches set for Royal Rumble

In addition to the highly anticipated Men's and Women's Rumble Matches, two titles will also be defended on the premium live event.

In the next chapter of their intense rivalry, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will lock horns in a Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare emerged victorious in their previous title clash. However, KO left the arena with the winged eagle belt after nailing Rhodes with a package piledriver.

Elsewhere on the card, #DIY will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match. While Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa dethroned Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin on December 6, their rematch on January 3 ended in a No-contest.

It will be interesting to see if any title changes hands at the upcoming premium live event.

