Former WWE official breaks down why 2-time Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is AEW's "best hire" to date

Jeff Jarrett has now added AEW to the long list of promotions he's been a part of. Brian Hebner, a former WWE official, recently boldly claimed that The Chosen One is Tony Khan's best acquisition.

On November 2, 2022, Jarrett made his AEW debut and will make his in-ring debut during the upcoming Full-Gear pay-per-view as he takes on his age-old rival, Sting. Fans have speculated that the two will undoubtedly come face-to-face, but it seems that the clash will happen sooner rather than later.

During his exclusive interview with PWMania, Brian Hebner shared how proud he is of Jeff Jarrett and said that Jarrett is the best hire the Jacksonville-based Promotion has had till date.

“I’m proud of him, man, the guy never stops. I think that’s the best hire that they’ve had to date. WWE had him hired to be in charge of live events and now they have him in that same role at AEW, and there’s nobody better."

Hebner continued, predicting that All Elite Wrestling will undoubtedly continue to expand well into 2023.

"He knows the grassroots and knows how to really get that market going. I’ll guarantee you in 2023, AEW will be hitting the road hard. And I guarantee there’ll be doing in my estimation between 10 to 12 house shows a month is just what I believe.” [H/T: PWMania]

Jeff Jarrett recently explained why he signed with AEW and attacked Darby Allin, who hasn't had any encounters with the Hall of Famer besides aligning himself with Sting.

Jeff Jarrett recently explained how his AEW signing came about

DoubleJ has found himself in numerous promotions across his 36-year-long career but is most likely recognized for his tenures with WCW and NWA TNA (IMPACT Wrestling). Despite this, Jarrett has a wealth of experience and will ultimately bring a lot to AEW.

On the latest edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, The Chosen One detailed how his backstage and on-screen roles came to fruition.

"The pieces of the puzzle started to fall together and the behind the scenes role, as well as in front of the camera, all those pieces started to kind of fall in and it didn't happen overnight. This has kind of been a work in progress for quite some time. It wasn't something that just kind of happened overnight." [H/T: WrestlingNews.Co]

Only time will tell if Jeff Jarrett is truly a boon to AEW, but the veteran has invaluable knowledge that could possibly only prove to help the promotion in the long run.

