Former WWE performer shares a picture with Kenny Omega ahead of AEW Blood and Guts

An NJPW legend and former WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament participant recently shared a picture with Kenny Omega ahead of Blood and Guts. The talent in question is Kota Ibushi.

The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club have been engaged in an intense rivalry over the last couple of months. The two factions are set to collide in a Blood and Guts match on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ibushi, who was revealed as The Elite's fifth man for the clash, recently arrived in the United States, and he shared a picture with Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa. You can check out his post below:

"All right! ! All that's left is to do it! The main who does not know what will happen. It's been a long time since I've been excited to be smashed or fight in a cage! change the world! ! !" - English translation of Ibushi's tweet by Google.

Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and Michael Nakazawa

Kenny Omega recently reacted to criticism of major spot

The Cleaner faced Will Ospreay at the Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view last month. While the match was well-liked by the majority of fans, certain sections questioned one move in the bout, i.e., Ospreay hitting the Tiger Driver 91 on Omega.

While speaking during his interview with Sports Illustrated, Omega openly told his critiques to "shut the f**k up."

“Don’t tell me not to wrestle the way I know how to wrestle,” says Omega. “Is there a risk? Was there a risk when Mike Tyson was fighting within inches of space between another championship-level boxer throwing power punches? Of course. But Tyson was confident in his abilities, and he knew he was the best. So don’t tell Mike Tyson how to box, and don’t tell Tyson Smith how to wrestle. You aren’t even close to being qualified. Just shut the f**k up.”

It will be interesting to see if any risky moves are pulled off in the highly-intense clash between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club on AEW Dynamite tonight.

