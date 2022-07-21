"He must've blamed injuries like 50 times" - Former WWE personalities explain how Tony Khan and AEW need to change their system to avoid critical injuries (Exclusive)

Vince Russo and Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, have explained how Tony Khan and his promotion AEW could change their system to avoid injuries.

Over the past few months, numerous top stars, including the likes of Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson, have been forced to sit on the sidelines due to injuries.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that the promotion needs to change the way they book matches if they wish to avoid injury issues on a weekly basis.

"Then not only that Brian but from a business point of view Chris, I was reading an article that Khan just did with the New York Post. Bro, he must've blamed injuries like 50 times throughout this interview and I'm like, bro, they're working the way they work, so if you don't want 10 people getting hurt every single week, maybe it's time to have a conversation with them Brian with the way they're working these matches," said Vince Russo. [5:19-5:47]

Brian James, aka Road Dogg, also gave his take on AEW stars getting injured on a regular basis

In addition to Vince Russo's take, WWE Hall of Famer Brian James suggested that the producers could help AEW stars slow down the pacing of their matches.

He also noted that eventually, it all comes down to how these bouts are generally constructed.

"Yeah, about how you construct your matches and maybe the producers could help them slow it down a little bit," added Brian James. [5:48-5:51]

In addition to former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and reigning world champion CM Punk, other stars including Adam Cole, Darius Martin, Kyle O'Reilly, Lee Johnson, Santana, Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, and other prominent names are also dealing with injuries.

It will be interesting to see when these stars make their return to active competition.

