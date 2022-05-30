Former WWE personality breaks social media silence after making AEW debut and allying with Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing 

At the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Jade Cargill found herself a new manager in the form of Stokely Hathaway.

The former Malcolm Bivens walked out to the ring during Cargill's TBS Championship match against Anna Jay. Shortly afterward, former WWE star Ember Moon also made her AEW debut under the name Athena. The leader of the Baddie Section retained her TBS title.

Taking to Twitter, Hathaway shared a photo of himself with Cargill from Double or Nothing.

Check out the tweet below:

During his time with WWE, Hathaway managed the Diamond Mine faction, which also included and is now led by Roderick Strong. However, he was released from the company in April 2022 after turning down a contract renewal.

In 2019, Hathaway was signed to WWE and in NXT he initially managed Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar.

AEW World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has admitted that she is open to the idea of facing TBS Champion Jade Cargill

AEW World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has admitted she is indeed open to the idea of a Champion vs. Champion match against TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent interview, Rosa admitted that Cargill is becoming a lot better in the ring and also recalled their clash in December.

Rosa believes her next bout against Jade Cargill will be a good match. She said:

"Yeah, I love challenges. She's becoming a better opponent. She's becoming a better athlete in the ring. So, I know from when I last faced her which was in December, I know if this happened in the future, it would be a really, really, really good match."

Check out Thunder Rosa's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

At Double or Nothing, both Rosa and Cargill retained their respective titles. La Mera Mera herself was successful at defeating Serena Deeb in a great back-and-forth clash between the two women.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Norris