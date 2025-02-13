Former WWE personality claims she was under contract with AEW - "I did absolutely nothing"

AEW has signed several former WWE talents over the past few years. One of them was Rita Chatterton, a former WWE referee, who has now opened up about her time in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Rita Chatterton was the first female referee in WWE history. She once accused former World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon of misconduct. Rita was away from professional wrestling industry for decades until she received the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame's Trailblazer Award in 2021.

In an appearance on Power & Glory The Podcast, Rita Chatterton recalled how the Hall of Fame award got her in contact with AEW CEO Tony Khan. She revealed that Seth Turner, the President of International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, gave her number to Khan, which led to her signing.

“So he gives him my number and I don’t hear anything. And a couple of weeks later, I get this phone call and I look and I don’t know the number. Then I get thinking about it, I say, ‘Let me call that number back.’ So I call it back, it’s Tony Khan. So Tony and I had a nice long talk, and I was under contract with him for a year. Very nice man. Gentleman. Very, very nice man.”

Rita Chatterton also revealed that she did nothing while being under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

“You know what, I was under contract with [Khan] for a year and I did absolutely nothing. I did absolutely nothing [laughs], But he wanted me under contract, so I was under contract with him.” [H/T: F4WOnline]

Rita Chatterton recalls how AEW CEO Tony Khan contacted her

In the same episode, Rita Chatterton revealed after the Hall of Fame event, Seth Turner called her to set up a meeting with AEW CEO Tony Khan. Rita recalled having no clue about Khan or All Elite Wrestling. She shared the following details about her hilarious chat with Seth Turner:

“Well, a few weeks after that, Seth calls me and says, ‘Umm, Rita, there’s this guy that’s trying to get ahold of you. He wants your phone number.’ And I said, ‘Who’s that?’ And he says, ‘Well, his name is Tony Khan.’ ‘Who the hell is Tony Khan? That doesn’t even sound right.’ He says, ‘No, Rita, you should probably take his call.’ And I say, ‘Why do I want to take his call?’ He says, ‘Well, he owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.’ ‘Why the hell would anyone who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars want my phone number?’ He says, ‘Well, he also owns AEW Wrestling.’ ‘Okay, so give him my phone number.’ " [H/TA : F4WOnline]

Fans will have to wait and see if Rita Chatterton ever makes a return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

