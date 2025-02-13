Tony Khan makes an insane claim regarding AEW Grand Slam 2025

Tony Khan is gearing up to put on an amazing showcase for the AEW fans in Australia with Grand Slam 2025. The President of All Elite Wrestling has now made an insane claim regarding the upcoming event.

AEW is set to make its first trip to the Land Down Under on February 15th with Grand Slam 2025. The event is set to feature many exciting matches for the crowd at Brisbane Entertainment Centre like Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Tony Khan spoke about the upcoming show in an interview with Fightful and claimed that it was one of the biggest gates in the history of All Elite Wrestling. Although he didn't give an exact figure, it's fair to say that he considers the show to be a huge success already.

Trending

"This is one of our biggest international events ever. It's one of our biggest gates in the history of AEW. We're really excited for that. Outside of Wembley Stadium in London, this is going to be, I believe, our biggest international live gate of all time. It's a very exciting event for AEW," Tony Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

AEW Grand Slam 2025 reportedly had bigger plans

Tony Khan's comments seem to suggest that the event had been a major success for the company as they stepped into Australia for the first time. However, the original plans for the upcoming show were much bigger.

The wrestling promotion had reportedly first planned to host the event in the Suncorp Stadium. However, due to low ticket sales, the venue would then be moved to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. It was also planned for the show to follow a four-hour pay-per-view format, but now that it's set to be a two-hour TV special instead.

A post on X/Twitter would indicate that an estimated 11-12K tickets were sold for the venue, which is still a decent success. However, it looks as though All Elite Wrestling had expected more fans to be present, considering their originally planned venue, Suncorp Stadium, which would've accommodated 52,500 fans.

Expand Tweet

We're still sure that the event will prove to be a big hit with the fans in Australia. The match card for Grand Slam: Australia includes top stars such as Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Mariah May, and more. We'll have to wait and see which stars come out with their hands raised once the show ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback