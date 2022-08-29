"We didn't have a scale" - Former WWE personality claims that Mark Henry and The Big Show were taken to the junkyard to get their weights checked

Jim Cornette recently shared a story regarding Mark Henry and Paul Wight (The Big Show) and how they would be weighed back in the day.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette claimed that both Henry and Show were sent to OVW to lose weight in order to get in shape after suffering an injury.

Additionally, he noted that OVW didn't have a weighing scale at the time. The promotion was forced to take their talent to the junkyard to get their weights checked and this continued until a scale was sent from the office.

"With Mark Henry and The Big Show, when they would send them Louisville, to OVW to lose weight to get in shape after an injury or whatever the case, we didn't have a scale. When we had to weigh them once a week we had to take it from the fu**ing junkyard and it was a fu**ing deal, and we laughed about it, you know, everybody took it to good humor. And then finally, they sent us a scale from the office. They bought us one that went up to 400 pounds, so we didn't have to take the fu**ing talent to the junkyard." said Cornette [5:40-6:18]

AEW's Mark Henry recently opened up about him slamming his AEW colleague Paul Wight

Both Mark Henry and Paul Wight are currently working in AEW. The two are mostly serving as backstage personnel and haven't been highly active inside the ring, compared to their WWE days.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry spoke about carrying Wight on his shoulders. Henry said:

"I slammed Viscera, Paul Wight. There's a video of me picking up Paul Wight and walking about five feet and then picking him over my head and then throwing him through a table. That was one of the most impressive ones because it was strength over a long period of time; it wasn't like quick and done."

Henry further added that only sports scientists could explain the logic behind the spot.

"For me to grab a man, 490 pounds, and pick him up to my chest and walk with him about six feet and then yoke him over my head and then slam, that's a level of strength that's hard to hard to communicate without having a sports scientist break that down to you. Like it was one of the most impressive things I have ever done."

It now remains to be seen if either Mark Henry or Paul Wight will step back inside the squared circle at some point in the near future in AEW.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe