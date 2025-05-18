Former WWE personality confirms in-ring return for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

A former WWE name recently accepted a challenge for a major match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The challenge was issued by a top tag team last Wednesday on Dynamite.
The former WWE personality in question, Nigel McGuinness, confirmed his in-ring return tonight. He is currently a color commentator on Collision and played the same role in the Stamford-based promotion as part of NXT. The 49-year-old veteran made his in-ring return after more than 12 years at All In 2024.
Nigel McGuinness went on to wrestle Bryan Danielson and Lee Moriarty in singles matches last year. He and Daniel Garcia have been standing up to FTR for the past few weeks and suffered an assault from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler last Wednesday.
FTR also challenged McGuinness and Garcia to a match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. On the latest episode of Collision, the former ROH World Champion accepted the challenge from Dax and Cash. Hence, a tag team match between FTR and the team of Nigel and The Red Death was made official for the May 25 event.
It will be interesting to see how the former WWE personality fares in his in-ring return after five months.