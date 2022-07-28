Former WWE personality expresses frustration with AEW star Bryan Danielson

Former WWE Superstar Stokely Hathaway was "furious" with AEW star Bryan Danielson posting about their encounter on social media.

Danielson made his AEW in-ring return earlier on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. He faced Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, Danielson's comeback wasn't triumphant as he passed out when locked in Garcia's Sharpshooter.

Taking to Twitter before the show, Danielson had a run-in with Hathaway, and the latter asked the former WWE Champion if he wanted some chicken wings. It's well-known that Danielson is practicing a plant-based diet method.

The American Dragon ignored Hathaway's offer, slapping his entire plate of wings. The former WWE manager had the following response:

"bro slapped my whole plate of wings on the ground after I asked if he wanted one. tf is his problem????" Hathaway tweeted.

BIG STOKE @StokelyHathaway bro slapped my whole plate of wings on the ground after I asked if he wanted one. tf is his problem???? #AEWDynamite bro slapped my whole plate of wings on the ground after I asked if he wanted one. tf is his problem???? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/yOfqF2tAWV

A former WWE official led netizens' hilarious reaction to Bryan Danielson and Stokely Hathaway's encounter

Fans quickly chimed in on Stokely Hathaway's tweet of "frustration" towards Bryan Danielson's "attitude."

Former WWE referee Scott Armstrong was "mad" that Danielson wasted a bunch of wings, which are now expensive and would result in a fight.

Scott Armstrong @WWEArmstrong @StokelyHathaway As expensive as wings are right now, that is definitely going to be a fight! @StokelyHathaway As expensive as wings are right now, that is definitely going to be a fight! 😡

One user jokingly stated that the former WWE manager deserved his chicken wings to be slapped, especially if those weren't boneless.

Zach @IndyFan1989 @StokelyHathaway If they weren’t boneless wings, then you kinda deserved it (kinda kidding) @StokelyHathaway If they weren’t boneless wings, then you kinda deserved it (kinda kidding) 😂

Another user applauded Stokely's "act of generosity."

Name can't be blank @thatdudescott @StokelyHathaway now see this is how I know Big Stoke is one of the real ones, offering another man a wing from your plate is practically a saint like move. @StokelyHathaway now see this is how I know Big Stoke is one of the real ones, offering another man a wing from your plate is practically a saint like move.

One fan "lost his respect" for Danielson after what he did to Hathaway's plate of wings.

Saif @SaifQuadri @StokelyHathaway He was my favorite wrestler before you posted this tweet but he is no longer my favorite wrestler. I have lost all respect. @StokelyHathaway He was my favorite wrestler before you posted this tweet but he is no longer my favorite wrestler. I have lost all respect.

Finally, this fan suggested that Big Stoke should've offered The American Dragon a coleslaw, as the latter was more into plants in his diet.

Sylvia Massicotte @TalissaEternal @StokelyHathaway Lol you would have gotten a better response offering your coleslaw 🤣🤣🤣 @StokelyHathaway Lol you would have gotten a better response offering your coleslaw 🤣🤣🤣

Hathaway is currently a publicist for The Baddies and has been wooing Lee Moriarty to become his client. Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see how Danielson bounces back from his loss earlier on Dynamite against Daniel Garcia.

What are your thoughts on Stokely Hathaway's frustration with Bryan Danielson? Sound off in the comments section below!

