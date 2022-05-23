Former WWE personality gets pranked by a fan pretending to be CM Punk

Drake Wuertz recently revealed on his podcast that he spoke to "CM Punk" about the shirt the latter wore last week on AEW Dynamite.

Punk made headlines when he wore an "Abortion Rights are Human Rights" shirt while serving as a guest commentator for the Hangman Page-Konosuke Takeshita match.

Meanwhile, Wuertz was a WWE referee from 2014 to 2021, mainly on NXT, and is known for having a far-right stance. In 2020, he used his WWE corporate email for an anti-child trafficking charity led by QAnon. He also recently filed a candidacy to run for Florida's State House District 38 as a Republican.

During his Uncanceled podcast, Wuertz disclosed that a certain CM Punk texted him, asking for a discussion. He called the latter and spoke with him about abortion. Part of Wuertz's campaign as a legislative candidate is his firm stance on anti-abortion.

"I got a text this morning and it said, ‘Hey, it’s Phil Brooks, do you want to discuss your issues with me over the phone?’ So I called him, and he proceeded to say, ‘It’s a clump of cells,’ you know? Just that tired narrative. No, it’s not. No, it’s not. Life begins at conception. That child is a valid life," Wuertz said. (H/T Ringside News)

Later on, a fan admitted in an email sent to a wrestling news outlet that he indeed pranked Wuertz using a burner phone disguised as CM Punk. As of this moment, the AEW star hasn't responded to the prank.

Dutch Mantell shares his thoughts on CM Punk's shirt

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell said that Punk should be careful with his stance because it might cost him in the long run.

"You gotta watch mixing politics with that because, maybe not this one but it can backfire on ya (...) I am saying that not backfire on him, maybe backfire on...(pause) It probably won't, because wrestling fans, they are different anyways."

Punk's shirt sparked varied reactions from different wrestling personalities. However, it will be interesting to see how the former WWE Champion responds to those who have commented on his stance over the past few days.

