"It can backfire on ya" - Wrestling legend warns about the consequences of CM Punk wearing pro-abortion shirt (Exclusive)  

CM Punk's blatant showcasing of his pro-abortion stance may not be such a good idea, according to Dutch Mantell.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk rolled up to the arena wearing a shirt that proudly proclaimed 'Abortion rights are human rights!'. While the straight-edge superstar was in the commentary box during a spectacular bout between Hangman Page and Konosuke Takeshita, it was Punk's shirt that drew the lion's share of attention.

This has sparked a debate on the internet as netizens fiercely argued about the concept.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his take on the incident. According to him, it was a slippery slope to tread for CM Punk, especially in the pro-wrestling industry.

"You gotta watch mixing politics with that because, maybe not this one but it can backfire on ya (...) I am saying that not backfire on him, maybe backfire on...(pause) It probably won't, because wrestling fans, they are different anyways." (43:25 -43:51)

A former WWE star has already brought up CM Punk's shirt on social media

Dutch Mantell's warning seems to have already proven true, as Jaxson Ryker has seemingly taken issue with Punk's display.

While many seem to agree with the importance of choice regarding abortion, a number of people are also against the message on Punk's shirt. One of these opposing people has revealed himself to be Jaxson Ryker, a former WWE star.

Ryker recently took to Twitter to express his views on the incident, although he did not name-drop CM Punk. He went on to say that the baby also has "human rights," which are taken away in the event of an abortion.

"How is wearing an “Abortion rights are human rights” shirt on live tv stand for Human rights? Aborting a baby is taking away that living breathing child’s rights. Truly sad. That baby has rights. It’s a human. Jesus change hearts. Jesus we need you," tweeted Jaxson Ryker.

The comments section of Ryker's tweet has been flooded with pro-abortion people so far. While Punk has not engaged with him on social media concerning this tweet, only time will tell if the incident evolves into a full-scale argument.

