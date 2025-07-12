Former WWE personality finally makes AEW TV debut at All In: Texas

A former WWE personality who's been working with AEW for the past few months has finally made his TV debut at All In. The veteran is best known for his work as a commentator.

Popular wrestling personality and commentator Josh Mathews took up a key role backstage at AEW earlier this year. The same was later confirmed by the 44-year-old. He is best known for his time in WWE, where he emerged as a Tough Enough contestant in 2001 before becoming a play-by-play commentator. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014.

Now, Mathews has finally made his first TV appearance at All In during the Zero Hour show. He was first seen addressing the fans watching at home in front of the live crowd at Globe Life Field and then backstage interviewing Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

In an earlier report, it was confirmed that Mathews, who is a former TNA Senior Director of Digital Media, will handle communication between the AEW's production team working from production trucks, the coaches and agents who put together the matches and segments on shows.

Before this appearance, the only other time Mathews made an appearance in an All Elite Wrestling context was in Maven's vlog during his unscheduled backstage appearance earlier this year.

