Former WWE personality finally makes AEW TV debut at All In: Texas

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 12, 2025 19:45 GMT
The individual has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years [ Images from WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com ]
A former WWE personality who's been working with AEW for the past few months has finally made his TV debut at All In. The veteran is best known for his work as a commentator.

Popular wrestling personality and commentator Josh Mathews took up a key role backstage at AEW earlier this year. The same was later confirmed by the 44-year-old. He is best known for his time in WWE, where he emerged as a Tough Enough contestant in 2001 before becoming a play-by-play commentator. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 2014.

Now, Mathews has finally made his first TV appearance at All In during the Zero Hour show. He was first seen addressing the fans watching at home in front of the live crowd at Globe Life Field and then backstage interviewing Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

In an earlier report, it was confirmed that Mathews, who is a former TNA Senior Director of Digital Media, will handle communication between the AEW's production team working from production trucks, the coaches and agents who put together the matches and segments on shows.

Before this appearance, the only other time Mathews made an appearance in an All Elite Wrestling context was in Maven's vlog during his unscheduled backstage appearance earlier this year.

About the author
Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Angana Roy
