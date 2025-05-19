44-year-old star officially confirms he's now working with AEW

A 44-year-old wrestling personality has officially confirmed his current role in AEW. The individual in question, Josh Mathews, was engaged by the Tony Khan-led promotion in a key backstage position, according to a recent report.

Some time earlier, former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman made a seemingly unscheduled backstage visit to AEW Collision, where he met and chatted with a number of All Elite talent, including Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, Thunder Rosa and Daniel Garcia. He even spoke with the promotion's head honcho Tony Khan, and footage of their conversation is featured towards the end of his latest vlog.

On that same vlog, Maven also caught up with his fellow 2001 Tough Enough contestant and former WWE commentator, Josh Mathews. The 44-year-old was asked about his role in All Elite Wrestling, and he responded by explaining that currently he was job shadowing under senior executive Mike Mansury. He also broke down his task of observing ROH and Collision matches that day.

"Right now, shadowing Mike Mansury. So, I’ll do the Ring of Honor matches before. Then I’ll sit and watch Collision. Then I’ll do the Ring of Honor matches after," Mathews said. [H/T - Fightful]

Mathews' remarks have seemingly confirmed a report shared by PWinsider earlier this month, which claimed that the former TNA Senior Director of Digital Media had joined AEW in a backstage capacity. His responsibility was noted to be aiding communication between the promotion's production team working from production trucks, and the coaches, producers and agents who put together matches and segments for the company's programming.

AEW Creative Head Tony Khan shared a past memory with Maven

All Elite CEO Tony Khan is known to have been an avid fan and viewer of pro wrestling since before he helped create AEW. While talking to Maven Huffman on his recent vlog, TK reminisced on meeting Maven and Randy Orton in Champaign, Illinois on Halloween in 2004.

"Do you know where you spent Halloween in 2004? You were in Champaign, Illinois, and I saw you after the show, and you and Randy Orton signed an autograph for me. I was in college, and I was very excited to see you. You were in the first match, and he (Orton) was in the last match, and uh, it was a nice Halloween," said Khan. [15:13 - 15:30]

Whether Khan's interaction with Maven will lead to him employing the latter as a talent or a producer remains to be seen, especially in light of reports that the latter had actually been invited by the promotion to visit and had not snuck in.

