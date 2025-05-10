Tony Khan makes a huge Randy Orton revelation in rare backstage AEW clip

Tony Khan is one of the most popular wrestling promoters in the modern era. He is the co-owner and co-founder of AEW, and also serves as its president. He has been a wrestling fan throughout his life, and when he was a young boy, he regularly attended WWE shows.

Tony Khan recently met former WWE star/YouTuber Maven backstage at an AEW show. This meeting was unexpected and wholesome. The two had a heartwarming exchange, and the businessman shared an interesting story from his college days. Khan revealed that on Halloween 2004, he saw Maven and WWE legend Randy Orton wrestle in Champaign, Illinois. Maven reportedly opened the show, and the Viper closed it. Furthermore, he said that Orton and Maven gave him their autographs.

"Do you know where you spent Halloween in 2004? You were in Champaign, Illinois, and I saw you after the show, and you and Randy Orton signed an autograph for me. I was in college, and I was very excited to see you. You were in the first match, and he (Orton) was in the last match, and uh, it was a nice Halloween," said Khan. [15:13 - 15:30]

ECW and TNA legend Rhyno recently showered Tony Khan with praise

This week, wrestling legend Rhyno made his AEW debut on Dynamite. He locked horns with Nick Wayne for the ROH World Television Title but failed to win this match. However, following this showdown, he was interviewed by The WHIP Show Podcast, where he showered Tony Khan with praise.

Rhyno said that the AEW president truly cared about his wrestlers and appreciated his leadership capabilities.

"One of the things that I really love about AEW and Tony Khan is not only his passion for wrestling and the direction that he’s taken All Elite Wrestling, but how he really really cares about the talent," said the Man Beast. (H/T WrestleView)

Rhyno was the final ECW World Heavyweight Champion before the promotion shut down in 2001. He also held the ECW World Television Championship twice.

