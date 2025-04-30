6-foot-4 star to make AEW return after 260+ days as Nick Wayne's bodyguard? Chances explored

Nick Wayne became one of the youngest singles champions in Ring of Honor history earlier this month on AEW television. However, his victory could not seal the cracks that have recently formed in The Patriarchy due to The Prodigy's growing friction with Christian Cage. It seems like the group could be on its way to dissolution, which in turn could lead to Wayne establishing a new alliance with a returning star - the formidable Luchasaurus.

Ad

At AEW Collision : Spring BreakThru, Nick Wayne defeated Komander to become the new ROH World TV Champion. Last week on Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed The Patriarchy backstage, and congratulated the 19-year-old for his accomplishment. However, Christian Cage promptly took credit for Nick's success in characteristic fashion. The Patriarch tried to take Wayne's title belt from him as well, but the latter stood up to his "father", forcing him to return it.

Ad

Trending

The ongoing storyline seems to be leading to The Patriarchy breaking up, especially in light of Christian's consistent mistreatment of Nick and his mother Shayna Wayne. The high-flying up-and-comer could secretly be plotting to take Cage down, and towards that end he could bring back an ally with a bone to pick against The Instant Classic - Luchasaurus himself.

Few individuals on the AEW roster are more familiar with Christian's selfish ways than the former TNT Champion. Wayne could appeal to the masked powerhouse over their shared experience of being undermined by Cage, and convince him to join forces together against the veteran. Such an angle could also lead to Luchasaurus and Wayne potentially facing the reunited duo of Cope and Christian at some point down the line.

Ad

The 6 ft 4 in star was last seen in action at All In : London last year. It was reported over a month later that Luchasarus (aka Killswitch) had suffered a severe health complication due to double pneumonia, causing him to hospitalized. As of February, the former Jurassic Express member was not cleared for active competition. He was spotted at a New York Knicks game recently, however.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this does not necessarily mean a return is imminent, the 40-year-old could be brought back in a few weeks, at least in a non-wrestling capacity, perhaps ahead of Double or Nothing or All In : Texas.

AEW's Nick Wayne is set for a major tournament

Despite his disrespectful conduct towards Nick Wayne as of late, Christian Cage seemingly approves of his protege's newfound spark. Besides supposedly procuring him an ROH World TV Title match against Komander, the erstwhile Captain Charisma also claimed a couple of weeks ago that he had secured Wayne a spot in NJPW's 2025 Best of the Super Juniors.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the budding AEW star will fare at the upcoming tournament, which will begin next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More