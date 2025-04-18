Record-breaking new champion crowned on AEW Collision

An AEW star set a new record on tonight's Spring BreakThru edition of Collision. A young talent, Nick Wayne, was recently challenged by a veteran to prove his worth.

Wayne is one of the many rising talents in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has been in conflict with The Patriarchy leader, Christian Cage, recently. The latter challenged him to win a high-stakes match on the recent AEW Dynamite episode, all by himself.

Differences between the duo have grown since Cage failed to cash in his shot at the AEW World Championship in the main event of Revolution. The 19-year-old star then decided to lead the faction. In their recent confrontation on Dynamite, Christian Cage announced that his prodigy, Nick Wayne, will face Komander for the ROH World TV Championship on the Spring BreakThru edition of Collision.

On tonight's show, both stars displayed excellent talent. In the end, the Prodigy emerged victorious, winning the ROH World TV Championship. He is now the youngest singles champion in ROH history, capturing gold at just 19. Meanwhile, Komander had a decent reign, holding the title for nearly four months.

It will be interesting to see how the former TNT Champion will react to Nick Wayne's huge win tonight. Also, fans are wondering if this win will change the dynamics within the faction.

