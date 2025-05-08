Randy Orton gets in trouble with his wife due to 27-year-old female star

Randy Orton has made a major revelation about how playing the music of a popular musician often gets him in trouble with his wife, Kim Orton. The Viper revealed that playing Sexyy Red's songs in the gym doesn't go down well with his wife.

Both The Viper and the popular rapper hail from St. Louis. The two performers met last year in October following an episode of NXT, where they bonded over their shared love for their hometown.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Randy Orton praised Sexyy Red, naming her among the top five rappers of all time. Orton also mentioned how he often angers his wife by playing the 27-year-old's songs in the gym.

"Ah, man. You know what? I get in trouble with my wife if I play her songs in the gym. I got to meet Sexyy at an NXT show in October and my wife and kids were there. She was great, and of course she’s from St. Louis. I don’t know who I’d take off, but maybe we’ll do a top five and throw Sexyy in there, too," said Orton. [H/T Billboard]

Randy Orton on facing Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41

Elsewhere in the same chat, The Viper revealed that it was his idea to face Joe Hendry at The Show of Shows after Kevin Owens was forced to withdraw.

Orton also mentioned that he had a fun time at 'Mania this year since he had a short but memorable outing with Hendry, and didn't have to participate in a long match.

"It was perfect. It was different from anything else on the card. It was a legitimate surprise, and we were able to keep it a surprise for the most part. We got that really cool, 'Holy sh*t' moment when his music hit, and it was great. He was great. It was actually a stress-free fun Mania for me, because I didn’t have this crazy 30 minutes balls-to-the-walls match with all this high-risk sh*t. I had this cool little segment with Joe, and we didn’t have to do much to have fun out there. So I was really able to enjoy the week and just soak it all up," Randy Orton said. [H/T Billboard]

Randy Orton is currently focused on his upcoming match against his long-time rival John Cena at Backlash 2025 for the latter's Undisputed WWE Championship.

