44-year-old name released from WWE in 2014 reportedly working backstage in AEW

A former WWE on-screen personality with years of experience in the pro-wrestling industry is reportedly working for AEW now. The individual in question, Josh Mathews, is supposedly employed in the Tony Khan-led promotion in the capacity of a producer.

The Griffith, Indiana native began his journey in the sport as a WWE Tough Enough 2001 runner-up, and was later hired by the Stamford-based company initially as a backstage interviewer and announcer. He made appearances on WWE programming as a commentator (and occasionally as a competitor) for the next several years before being released by the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2014.

Subsequently, Mathews joined TNA, where he served as an announcer and afterwards in a behind-the-scenes capacity, until he parted ways with the company earlier this year. The 44-year-old was reportedly backstage at AEW Dynasty 2025 last month, which had sparked rumors of a potential All Elite signing. Now, PWInsider has claimed that Josh Mathews has officially joined the Jacksonville-based company.

According to the report, Mathews has been working in the promotion's production truck, facilitating communications between the company's producers and production crew.

Josh Mathews' former co-announcer provided an update on an AEW up-and-comer

A former colleague of Josh Mathews', AEW announcer Taz, provided an update on his son Hook on this week's episode of Dynamite amidst the latter's ongoing hiatus. The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil has been missing from television since being slammed by Claudio Castagnoli onto the back of a steel chair earlier this month.

Hook was later written out of The Opps' World Trios Title match (and win) against The Death Riders on Dynamite : Spring BreakThru, wherein he was replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs. This Wednesday, the All Elite commentary desk alluded to the former FTW Champion's in-ring absence, with Taz himself stating that his son was "battling" and "recovering", and that he will return to settle his scores in due time.

As rumors surrounding his health continue to circulate, it remains to be seen when Hook will make his AEW comeback.

