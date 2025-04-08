Former WWE star was reportedly backstage for AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW recently held its second annual Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6, 2025, at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to reports, former WWE star Josh Mathews was backstage at the event.

After spending over a decade working for TNA Wrestling, Mathews decided to leave the promotion in February 2025. Before joining TNA, he dedicated thirteen years of his professional life to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that former TNA Wrestling executive Josh Mathews (real name Josh Lomberger) was backstage at the recently concluded Dynasty pay-per-view and was seen working at the event. However, the report didn't disclose whether he had a permanent role in the Jacksonville-based company.

Josh's status as a free agent has opened up opportunities for various organizations in the sports and entertainment industry to secure his services. Tony Khan could see the value that he brings to the table and recruit him to All Elite Wrestling.

During his run with WWE, Matthews was a backstage interviewer and commentator. In TNA, he made his name as a play-by-play announcer.

Several AEW stars photographed backstage at Dynasty

Many top AEW stars performed at the Dynasty pay-per-view and gave their all to entertain fans. Some talents gathered backstage after the show to click a group photograph, which is going viral on social media. Fans can see Ricochet, Will Ospreay, The Hurt Syndicate's MVP, Toni Storm, and Swerve Strickland in the picture.

Check out the group photograph posted by Ospreay below.

AEW Dynasty 2025 saw some huge surprises. The most shocking moment came when The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling TV and helped Jon Moxley retain his World Championship against The New Flavor in the show's main event.

What are your thoughts on the ending of Dynasty? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

