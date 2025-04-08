Internet loses it as unlikely squad of AEW stars photographed backstage at Dynasty; star reacts

Several of AEW's top stars were featured on the company's latest pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025. Some of them linked backstage, presumably after the show, to click a photograph currently making the rounds on social media, including Toni Storm and MVP. Another All Elite athlete featured in the pic has posted it on his social media profile.

Last Sunday at Philadelphia, All Elite Wrestling hosted this year's edition of Dynasty. The card for the event presented a star-studded night of action featuring many of the company's top names, including Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, The Hurt Syndicate, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Kenny Omega, Mercedes Mone, and many more. After the show, MVP seemingly ran into Swerve backstage following his controversial loss to Mox and shook hands with The Realest in a gesture of respect.

Sometime earlier, The Franchise Playa took to Instagram to share a backstage photograph from AEW Dynasty alongside Strickland, Ricochet, Toni Storm, and Will Ospreay. He reflected on having met the stars sharing the frame with him on the independent scene and acknowledged their recent success. Ospreay has now shared the same picture on X/Twitter with a witty caption.

"How do you like your eggs? [eggs cooking in pan emoji]," wrote Ospreay.

Check out MVP's original Instagram post below:

The Aerial Assassin defeated the newly-signed Kevin Knight in a first-round Owen Hart Cup match at Dynasty 2025. On the other hand, MVP accompanied his stable-mates Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as they retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Big Bill and Bryan Keith, with some help from MJF.

How did the others in MVP's photograph fare at AEW Dynasty

Toni Storm had a tall task at Dynasty last weekend as she defended her Women's World Title against the dominant Megan Bayne. The Timeless One survived The Megasus after a hard-hitting battle, countering the challenger's finisher into a roll-up to secure the pinfall and the win.

Unlike Storm, Ricochet had an unsuccessful night at the Liacouras Center, as he failed to capture Kenny Omega's International Title in his three-way bout against The Cleaner and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Swerve Strickland was unsuccessful in regaining the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley after the returning Young Bucks took him out with an EVP Trigger, allowing The One True King to take advantage and retain.

