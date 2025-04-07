Former WWE star alleges he was "scr*wed" out of title match at AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty saw many surprising turns of events and shocking returns. Former WWE star Ricochet was in action on the Sunday night PPV. He lost his bout, which led him to go off on X, causing fans to accuse him of whining about his loss.

Kenny Omega defended his AEW International Championship against Mr. High Fly and Speedball Mike Bailey in a three-way match at Dynasty at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Despite the odds being against him, The Cleaner successfully retained his belt.

Shortly after the bout, Ricochet went online to address his loss at the recent PPV. He was upset that he couldn't win the International Championship. He even complained that he was deceived, claiming he had defeated The Best Bout Machine on multiple occasions during the match.

"Once again, I am completely SCR*WED out of a title match. Multiple occasions I had the match won. But thanks to Dummy Omega, my quest for Championship Gold continues on. #AEWDYNASTY was a total failure. At least Dumbballs Mike Bailey's leg is hurt," the former WWE Speed Champion tweeted.

Kazuchika Okada confronted Kenny Omega at Dynasty

Kenny Omega, however, didn't get much time to celebrate his victory over "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet as the current AEW Continental Champion, Kazuchika Okada, confronted him afterward. They didn't have any physical altercation and the two stars instead had an intense stare-off before Omega left the ring.

A few months ago, rumors started swirling that AEW had plans to unify the International and Continental Championships into one single title. It looks like the company has started the execution of the plan.

Omega and Okada have one of the best rivalries in pro wrestling history. Their epic rivalry started in 2017 in NJPW. Fans have been dying to see a dream match between them in AEW.

Hopefully, Tony Khan will grant their wish pretty soon.

