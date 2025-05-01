AEW star indefinitely out of in-ring action

One of AEW's up-and-coming prospects has been missing from action for weeks now. All Elite commentators have now provided a health update on the talent in question, who is none other than HOOK.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was last seen in action alongside his stable-mate Samoa Joe on the April 9, 2025, edition of Dynamite, where he secured the win for his team in a tag bout against Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli. HOOK was punished for dealing a loss to The Death Riders, however, as he suffered a post-match ambush, as well as a Neutralizer on a steel chair from The Swiss Cyborg.

Soon afterward, clips of the youngster throwing up in the ring before being slammed on a chair started circulating, leading to rumors of the star having suffered a concussion. Amidst conflicting reports regarding his health, the former FTW Champion was written out of The Opps' AEW World Trios Title bout against The Death Riders on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. He was replaced in the match by Powerhouse Hobbs, and it ended with Samoa Joe leading his team to victory and gold.

The Samoan Submission Machine, alongside Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, was in action this week on AEW Dynamite, where they swiftly defeated Myles Hawkins, Nick Comoroto, and Rhett Titus. During the bout, the commentary team alluded to HOOK seemingly being out of commission for the time being. The 25-year-old's father, Taz himself said that the grappler was "battling" and "recovering," and that he would return to handle business in due time.

It remains to be seen when HOOK will be back on All Elite programming.

