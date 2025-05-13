Shocking details behind Maven's visit to AEW; unexpected details revealed - Reports

Wrestling veteran Maven has been trending on social media due to his recent AEW visit. He released a video of paying an unplanned visit to the promotion's backstage area. He met Tony Khan, Thunder Rosa, Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and many stars in the building. He also interacted with up-and-coming stars like Lady Frost and Daniel Garcia.
The YouTube video started by saying that AEW didn't know about Maven's presence on AEW Collision last Thursday. He then somehow managed to park his car where stars kept theirs. In the first half of the video, he was fearful that the production might throw him out of the building as he wasn't invited. However, a recent update told another side of the story.
According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Maven's AEW arrival was already arranged by PR personnel backstage. The report also claimed that the PR agent was seen in the video multiple times.
“I hate to blow up his spot here, but he didn’t sneak backstage at AEW, guys. He was invited there and was taken around by a PR representative who you can see numerous times in the video," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]
What did Tony Khan say to Maven backstage?
During the former WWE star's backstage visit, Maven met AEW President Tony Khan during the busy day of Collision.
As seen in the former Hardcore Champion's YouTube video, Tony Khan said that he spent 2004 Halloween at a WWE show, where Maven and Randy Orton signed autographs for him.
"Do you know where you spent Halloween in 2004? You were in Champaign, Illinois, and I saw you after the show, and you and Randy Orton signed an autograph for me. I was in college, and I was very excited to see you. You were in the first match, and he (Orton) was in the last match, and uh, it was a nice Halloween," he said.
It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star visits AEW once again in the future.