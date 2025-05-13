Shocking details behind Maven's visit to AEW; unexpected details revealed - Reports

Wrestling veteran Maven has been trending on social media due to his recent AEW visit. He released a video of paying an unplanned visit to the promotion's backstage area. He met Tony Khan, Thunder Rosa, Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and many stars in the building. He also interacted with up-and-coming stars like Lady Frost and Daniel Garcia.

Ad

The YouTube video started by saying that AEW didn't know about Maven's presence on AEW Collision last Thursday. He then somehow managed to park his car where stars kept theirs. In the first half of the video, he was fearful that the production might throw him out of the building as he wasn't invited. However, a recent update told another side of the story.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Maven's AEW arrival was already arranged by PR personnel backstage. The report also claimed that the PR agent was seen in the video multiple times.

Ad

Trending

“I hate to blow up his spot here, but he didn’t sneak backstage at AEW, guys. He was invited there and was taken around by a PR representative who you can see numerous times in the video," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ad

What did Tony Khan say to Maven backstage?

During the former WWE star's backstage visit, Maven met AEW President Tony Khan during the busy day of Collision.

As seen in the former Hardcore Champion's YouTube video, Tony Khan said that he spent 2004 Halloween at a WWE show, where Maven and Randy Orton signed autographs for him.

"Do you know where you spent Halloween in 2004? You were in Champaign, Illinois, and I saw you after the show, and you and Randy Orton signed an autograph for me. I was in college, and I was very excited to see you. You were in the first match, and he (Orton) was in the last match, and uh, it was a nice Halloween," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star visits AEW once again in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More