Former WWE personality heaps praise on Jon Moxley's match against 21-year-old AEW star on Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently gave his honest opinion on the match between Jon Moxley and Dante Martin on AEW Rampage.

Moxley faced the 21-year-old star in the opening match of this week's Rampage. After a decent back-and-forth bout between the two that lasted almost 12 minutes, the Blackpool Combat Club member emerged victorious via submission.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell was full of praise for the match between Moxley and Martin. He said that some parts of the encounter looked scary, but overall it was a "good match":

"They did some things that I was scared for. Good match. I'm not saying it's not. That Dante kid is good. He is really good. I think they did some things that you know showed Moxley kinda didn't respect him and all. Need to respect your opponents, especially an opponent of the caliber of Dante."

Speaking about the finish of the match, the former WWE personality said:

"And he [Jon Moxley] beat him [Dante Martin] and actually it was a good finish, what he put him in. It was a great finish and he tapped to it. But there were just some things in there just...I think Moxley kind of didn't take him seriously enough. That's what I am saying." (from 50:45 to 51:26)

Jon Moxley is set to face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door

Shortly after CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, he announced that he would need to take some time off due to injury. Moreover, it was stated that an interim world champion would be crowned in his absence.

Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O'Reilly on the June 8, 2022, edition of Dynamite to confirm his place in the interim world title bout, while Hiroshi Tanahashi got the better of Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion to book his spot.

Moxley and Tanahashi had a face-to-face confrontation on this week's Dynamite, but it was interrupted by multiple stars from JAS and Suzuki-gun. A tag team bout has been announced for next week's Wednesday night show, with Chris Jericho and Lance Archer teaming up to face Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

It will be interesting to see if the two interim world title contenders can co-exist ahead of their big match at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Pay-per-view.

