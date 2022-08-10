"They're meaningless now" - Former WWE personality Jim Cornette criticizes AEW for disbanding top faction

WWE legend Jim Cornette recently blasted AEW's decision to break up Team Taz last week on Dynamite.

The group's dissension started when HOOK defeated Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship at Fight for the Fallen. Afterward, Starks delivered an emotional post-match interview before getting viciously clobbered by Powerhouse Hobbs.

Last Wednesday, the faction's leader, Taz, addressed those events on the commentary table. The former WWE announcer then dissolved the group, wishing Starks, Hobbs, and his son, HOOK, the best in their respective singles careers.

Cornette was flabbergasted with the decision on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. He thinks that AEW should've collectively put over Starks, Hobbs, and HOOK as members of the group.

The former WWE manager claimed that it was pointless to separate Team Taz members.

"Well but now you've taken guys that are talented but have been basically non-entities especially [Powerhouse] Hobbs and instead of getting them over as a unit and then turning one on the other, when you've just split them up when they're meaningless now so that means the split is meaningless." [3:18 - 3:35]

Watch the review here:

After Taz announced his group's disbandment, Hobbs squashed Ren Jones in an impromptu singles match. Ricky Starks quickly rushed to the ring to confront him, and the two went at it. However, the big man prevailed after hitting a massive spinebuster on the former FTW Champion.

WWE legend Jim Cornette thought Powerhouse Hobbs should've been pushed a long time ago

During his review of Powerhouse Hobbs' match on Dynamite against Ren Jones, Jim Cornette slammed Tony Khan's usage of the big man, saying he should've been doing these things three years ago.

"That's what he [Hobbs] should have been doing three years ago and now he should be in main event matches but instead we got Tony's [Khan] backward booking again. They put him in a few main events and on the periphery of s**t when he didn't have any idea what he was f**king doing. Now, he's got all kinds of experience," Cornette said. [5:21 - 5:36]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Powerhouse Hobbs making a statement with that vicious victory, but Ricky Starks was not about to let the events of last week slide! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! Powerhouse Hobbs making a statement with that vicious victory, but Ricky Starks was not about to let the events of last week slide! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/WqsXbLbTru

For now, Hobbs might venture into a program with Starks after consecutive weeks of physical encounters. As All Out approaches, it will be interesting to see what the build-up in the rivalry between the two former Team Taz members will look like.

Do you want to see Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks go at it in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha