Former WWE personality left stunned over MJF's recent comments on AEW Dynamite - "That was just one of the rules of the business" (Exclusive)

MJF is known to stop at no lengths when it comes to dissing his opponents on the microphone. However, on the latest edition of Dynamite, he supposedly broke one of the old rules of the wrestling business prevalent for years, according to a former WWE personality.

As witnessed on the February 5 edition of AEW Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth was part of an in-ring promo where, much like every week, he took shots at his rival Jeff Jarrett. This led to Dustin Rhodes coming out to the ring to confront MJF. The former AEW World Champion then directed his verbal tirade towards Rhodes and even went to lengths to take a shot at his age along with other personal comments. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not amused by the 28-year-old's antics.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, a displeased Russo stated that there was a time in wrestling when a younger name would never think of taking a shot at an older talent's age. He said that this was a golden rule that had been followed in wrestling for a long time.

"There was a time when somebody was an older wrestler Chris, you could never ever ever mention their age like ever bro like that was the death nil. That was so hands off when there was an older talent, you could not go there. That was just one of the rules of the business, it really was," Russo said. [1:55-2:20]

MJF makes Cody Rhodes reference on AEW Dynamite

While MJF made untoward comments about Dustin Rhodes' age, he also did not hold back from mentioning his family.

The Salt of the Earth openly stated that Dustin used to live in his legendary father Dusty Rhodes' shadow for years. He then took it a step further and said The Natural managed to come out of it only to be overshadowed by his younger brother, dropping a major reference about Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare currently reigns atop the Stamford-based promotion's mountain as the Undisputed WWE Champion and face of the company.

With Dustin Rhodes and MJF set for a collision course on this week's edition of Dynamite, it will be interesting to see them square off following their recent heated confrontation.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Writing with Russo, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

