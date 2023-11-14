Former WWE personality officially added to AEW roster page

AEW is adding one more talent to their roster, and that particular person has earlier experience working in NJPW and WWE. Tony Khan might be looking to add some more flavor to the one aspect of his content that not many speak about – the commentating team.

The person in question is none other than Kevin Kelly, who has been in the announcing game since the 90s and in the broadcasting business since the 50s. He also had his own wrestling radio show, The Kevin Kelly Show, and hosts a podcast of the same name.

Kelly has been announcing for the Jacksonville-based company since June this year. His addition to AEW was addressed by an X user.

"Kevin Kelly has departed NJPW to pursue outside opportunities. He was recently just added to the AEW roster page. Looks like he’ll be with AEW full-time now."

Kelly was involved in some spots in WWE when he was an interviewer there, from 1996 to 2003, and was involved in angles including The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Kelly handled the commentary on ROH from 2010 to 2017 and was with NJPW from 2015 to 2023. With him now being added to the AEW roster, it remains to be seen which program or special he will be announcing next.

AEW has made some silent changes to the roster page

While wrestling promotions release and sign up new talent all the time, Tony Khan has been a little underhanded about some releases. Wrestling fans were surprised that Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson, was silently removed from the roster web page.

Earlier, The Bunny bid adieu to the Jacksonville-based company without any fanfare. The only indication fans got that she had left was when she removed any mention of the Jacksonville-based company from her social profile.

One of the most high-profile exits from Tony Khan's company this year was Jade Cargill, who dropped the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, and lost to her again on the day her contract ended in September.

While President Tony Khan adds all the bells and whistles to the promotion with big-name additions like Ric Flair and Adam Copeland, it's interesting to note that sometimes the departures are pretty noiseless.

With the ratings ratings fluctuating dangerously all the time, Khan needs to do something to make the programming more lucrative to viewers and television heads.

