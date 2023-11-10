AEW officially part ways with The Bunny - Reports

The Bunny and AEW have officially parted ways. Tony Khan has let the nine-time champion leave after she removed any mention of AEW from her Instagram page.

PWInsider also confirmed the news and stated that the two parties mutually agreed to part ways and that there was an amicable solution. This news comes just minutes after AEW removed her from their roster page on their website.

Bunny’s last match in AEW was in September on Rampage, where she teamed up with Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay to take on Britt Baker, Skye Blue, and Hikaru Shida. She has not been seen on television since.

She was once a very prominent part of AEW as she was in a faction with The Butcher and the Blade. The trio wreaked havoc on the scene and had multiple great matches, especially against the Hardy Boyz.

The Bunny was preparing to make her in-ring comeback

Before the news of her AEW departure shocked the world, there were strong reports that Bunny was getting ready for her in-ring return.

She has been on the sidelines since February after breaking her orbital bone in a hard-hitting match against Jamie Hayter. Fightful Select reported in August that she was getting ready for her return to the ring and that she was also present at some of the AEW TV tapings.

On top of all this, The Bunny was also involved in some meet and greets for a promotion called Smash Wrestling.

Recently, she also started a subscription-based service on a very big platform, and the timing of this announcement ties in with that. After the news of her departure, there was a lot of clamor among fans that she was getting ready for a new line of work after wrestling.

