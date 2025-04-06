Former WWE personality officially replaced during AEW Collision

To begin tonight's episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that a former WWE name would not be on the show, with a replacement already stepping up in his stead at the commentary desk.

The Saturday show has been covered mainly by the duo of Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, as they have provided an interesting dynamic to the fans with their constant banter. It was announced that for tonight's show, McGuinness wouldnt be around to sit on commentary.

Schiavone revealed that Don Callis would be filling in for him for the full two hours of the show. Coincidentally, members of his faction are opening the show as Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher are clashing with Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii.

During the times he has been a guest commentator while watching the members of his stable in action, Callis has been the snarky type, countering all of Schiavone's comments at the desk. This may be the case for the next two hours, with the two of them being paired tonight.

Nigel McGuinness may be back tomorrow night for AEW Dynasty, as he has frequently been covering the promotion's pay-per-views alongside the rest of the commentary team.

