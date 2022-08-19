"Shocking" - Former WWE personality takes a dig at CM Punk's recent AEW situation

Former professional wrestler The Coach has commented on reports that CM Punk thought of not appearing on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE Champion kicked off this week's show and delivered a captivating promo ahead of his match against Jon Moxley next week. Punk stated that Moxley is not going to be the first "John" (seemingly referring to John Cena) he defeated. Punk defeated the Cenation leader in 2011 for the WWE Championship.

According to Fightful Select, there have been some ongoing issues between Punk and AEW. It is being said that the backstage issues are related to the 43-year-old making his alleged “shoot” comments regarding Hangman Page in his latest promo. According to reports, those comments were not planned in his speech.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on One source familiar with the situation said they believed there was a chance CM Punk wasn't going to show up at last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on FightfulSelect.com One source familiar with the situation said they believed there was a chance CM Punk wasn't going to show up at last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.More on the situation, Moxley, Hangman, Punk and more on FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/DS1X3Cxi4S

Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter to break the news that Punk was reportedly on the verge of not showing up on the Dynamite episode. Jonathan Coachman, who currently works for NBC Sports Group, seemed shocked by the reports. Here is what he wrote:

"Wait. I haven’t watched in a long time. CM Punk walk out on a brand? Gasp!!! Shocking. Lol."

You can check out the tweet below:

Dave Meltzer talks about potential heat between AEW star CM Punk and Hangman Page

It has been reported by Fightful that Punk went off script in his latest promo to talk about Hangman Page.

Speaking about the segment, Meltzer highlighted that the exact reason for the dispute between the two stars is unknown.

"If you're wondering about the CM Punk thing at the start of the show with Adam Page, that was weird, for everyone. As in, nobody knew he was going to do that and if you remember months ago when they were feuding, I said that there's a lot of reality to it, well, there's a lot of reality to it. I don't know what the deal was, nobody else does either. Punk was supposed to go out there and talk about Moxley, build the match and he did, after he talked about Adam Page."

The segment ended with Moxley and Punk brawling after the latter's comments about the interim world champion. The two wrestlers are set to face on next week's Dynamite for a world title unification match.

'I am the destroyer of worlds' - Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali