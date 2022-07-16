"how silly, stupid and PATHETIC this stuff is?" - Former WWE personality reacts to Tony Khan clarifying the result of a huge match from AEW Dynamite

Vince Russo has reacted to Tony Khan recently clarifying Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's AEW Tag Team Championship win from this week's episode of Dynamite.

As seen on Wednesday, Strickland pinned Ricky Starks to win the title for his team. Later, speculation suggested that Starks wasn't even the legal man in the match.

This promoted Khan to clarify the rumors on Twitter, as he sent out the following tweet:

In reaction to his tweet, the former WWE head writer wrote the following in a recent tweet:

"Tony Khan Clarifies If Swerve In Our Glory’s AEW Tag Title Win Is Legit" Seriously, do you guys not know how silly, stupid and PATHETIC this stuff is? Man, you are going to regret taking this S*** so Seriously Some Day. I just hope it's not too late for you.

Check out Vince Russo's tweet below:

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso "Tony Khan Clarifies If Swerve In Our Glory’s AEW Tag Title Win Is Legit"



Seriously, do you guys not know how silly, stupid and PATHETIC this stuff is? Man, you are going to regret taking this S*** so Seriously Some Day. I just hope it's not too late for you. "Tony Khan Clarifies If Swerve In Our Glory’s AEW Tag Title Win Is Legit"Seriously, do you guys not know how silly, stupid and PATHETIC this stuff is? Man, you are going to regret taking this S*** so Seriously Some Day. I just hope it's not too late for you. https://t.co/ZbxjQshnNa

How long did The Young Bucks hold the AEW Tag Team Championship in their second reign?

Prior to winning the AEW Tag Team Championship for the second time, The Young Bucks were the longest reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

However, their second reign only lasted for 28 days, which coincidentally, is the shortest reign as well.

Matt and Nick Jackson won the AEW Tag Team Championship in a brutal ladder match after defeating the Jurassic Express on Dynamite a few weeks ago. The Hardyz were originally scheduled to be a part of the match but were forced to withdraw after Jeff Hardy's latest arrest.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



See you tomorrow for Friday Night

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT



Congratulations again

@RealKeithLee + #AEWDynamite : the #1 show on cable/satellite Wednesday for 4 straight weeks, thanks to everyone making it possible!See you tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PTCongratulations again @swerveconfident new World Tag Team Champions! #AEWDynamite: the #1 show on cable/satellite Wednesday for 4 straight weeks, thanks to everyone making it possible!See you tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PTCongratulations again@RealKeithLee + @swerveconfident new World Tag Team Champions! https://t.co/pnBPRDOXuW

With this week's win on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee marked their first major accomplishment in their new home promotion. It now remains to be seen which tag teams they will defend the titles against.

For months, fans have been vocal about FTR getting another shot at the tag team titles and adding yet another set of titles after capturing the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships, AAA World Tag Team Championships, and the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far