Former WWE personality's son reportedly a part of recent vignettes on AEW TV

According to the latest reports, it has come to light that Matt Schiavone, the son of former WWE broadcaster Tony Schiavone, has been actively involved in the production of AEW's QTV vignettes.

Schiavone is a veteran of the wrestling industry for about four decades now. The broadcaster first made a name with Jim Crockett Promotions before joining WWE in 1989. He only lasted in the promotion for one year and later joined WCW. He is currently with AEW as a broadcaster.

Fightful Select has now reported that Matt Schiavone is actively involved in the creation of these entertaining segments. The QTV vignettes, which can be found on AEW's official YouTube channel, are short comedy sketches featuring a diverse range of the wrestlers and personalities of All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Schiavone has appeared in several QTV vignettes in AEW and has also been seen working behind the scenes in some of the segments.

Tony Schiavone talked about his son Matt Schiavone joining the AEW production team

Tony Schiavone shared the exciting news last year on an episode of the Unrestricted podcast.

He revealed that his son, Matt Schiavone, joined All Elite Wrestling's production team in a backstage role. With 15 years of TV experience under his belt, Schiavone brings a wealth of knowledge to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“I’ve really kind of wrestled with even mentioning this, but I’m going to, we have just hired a brand new producer to help us backstage. It’s a producer who’s had 15 years of network TV experience, and really knows what he’s doing. I really wrestled with even wanting him to come to work for us, and it’s my son, Matt,” Schiavone said.

It remains to be seen whether Matt will eventually take on an on-screen broadcasting role in the near future or if he will prefer to remain a backstage figure.

