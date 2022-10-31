Tony Khan hires AEW personality's son in major backstage role

Since AEW's inception, Tony Khan has built a remarkable team, including off-screen talent and renowned wrestlers. Veteran announcer Tony Schiavone recently announced that his son Matt had joined the promotion's bandwagon in a backstage role.

Schiavone was associated with WCW in the late '90s and IMPACT Wrestling in the mid-2000s. Additionally, he had brief stints across a few independent promotions. He has worked with notable names in the industry, including Eric Bischoff, known for senior administrative roles in WWE and World Championship Wrestling.

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Tony Schiavone stated that his son had joined the production team. He added that Matt has 15 years of TV experience and would be a valuable addition to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“I’ve really kind of wrestled with even mentioning this, but I’m going to, we have just hired a brand new producer to help us backstage. It’s a producer who’s had 15 years of network TV experience, and really knows what he’s doing. I really wrestled with even wanting him to come to work for us, and it’s my son, Matt.” (H/T EWrestling News)

Tony Schiavone was allegedly Tony Khan's 'right-hand man' amidst the All Out backstage skirmish

Given his vast experience in the industry, it comes as no surprise that Tony Khan would rely on someone like Tony Schiavone for certain aspects of the company. In addition to being an AEW announcer, the 64-year-old undertakes executive and administrative roles now and then.

The All Out 2022 media scrum turned heads and caught the attention of the wrestling fraternity. There has been confirmation or addressal of the brawl, but CM Punk and The Elite were stripped of their titles following the tussle.

Meanwhile, Steven Muehlhausen reported that the AEW President was relying on Schiavone for matters about the controversial backstage brawl.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Punk and The Elite in Tony Khan's promotion. Will they return to the company's programming? Only time will tell.

