Former WWE personality sends a message to Samantha Irvin after being mistaken for Ricochet's wife

AEW star Ricochet is currently in a rivalry with former World Champion Swerve Strickland. The One and Only debuted in the company in a 12-man Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2024.

The 36-year-old was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2024. He is engaged to ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who, like Ricochet, was once working for the Stamford-based company. Interestingly, fans occasionally confuse other stars for Irvin. Recently, a user on X sent a message to former WWE personality Kayla Braxton, believing that she is the former WWE United States Champion's spouse.

In response, Braxton sent a message to Samantha Irvin by tagging her. In this statement, she expressed her astonishment at the fact that many find it hard to distinguish between her, Irvin, and former WWE ring announcer JoJo.

Kayla Braxton was signed to the sports entertainment juggernaut from 2016 to 2024. She was regularly seen on the company's programs. Meanwhile, The One and Only and Irvin are not married yet but have been together for several years.

AEW star Ricochet says that his fiancee wanted to be like Paul Heyman in WWE

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Ricochet revealed that even though Samantha Irvin adored her role and position in the Stamford-based company, her dreams were bigger. She wanted to be more than just an announcer. She wanted to be a manager like the legendary, Paul Heyman:

"At the end of the day, she loves and respects the position and loves and respects wrestling, but she wanted to be like Paul Heyman, a manager or something. I feel like she broke tradition, and I think that’s why people are upset," said the 36-year-old. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Irvin. Interestingly, many AEW fans want Tony Khan to sign her.

