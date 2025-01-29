Paul Heyman to bring back controversial WWE legend to help CM Punk win Royal Rumble match? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar CM Punk is keen on winning the upcoming 2025 Royal Rumble. Although The Best in the World is already a very competent candidate, Paul Heyman also owes him a favor, further boosting his chances. Interestingly, The Wiseman may have to bring back Brock Lesnar to keep his promise to Punk and make him win the battle royal.

Roman Reigns needed a fifth member for his WarGames match against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline at the Survivor Series 2024. When his teammates failed to recruit a fifth man despite asking almost everyone on RAW and SmackDown, Paul Heyman brought CM Punk into the picture.

Now that The OTC has won the WarGames match and got his Ula Fala back from Sikoa on RAW, Heyman still needs to reimburse Punk with a favor. In his recent promos, The Second City Saint made it clear that he would be calling in the favor at the Royal Rumble, and thus, The Wiseman would help him win the 30-man contest.

One way Heyman, who isn’t a wrestler, can achieve this is by giving CM Punk a trusted ally. Brock Lesnar, who is also a client of The Wiseman, could easily lend a helping hand. As noted by Triple H in an interview months ago, The Beast Incarnate can return and work with WWE any time.

Thus, despite being a controversial figure in current times, the former Universal Champion could return and rid Paul Heyman of his debt. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation.

While a returning Brock Lesnar as his ally would be a big help, CM Punk could have another ace up his sleeve to help him win the Royal Rumble. The favor Paul Heyman owes him could be Roman Reigns’ contribution to making The Straight Edge Superstar win.

This would not just bolster Punk’s chances to win the Rumble, but it also instantly crushes The OTC’s title match ticket to WrestleMania 41. Thus, The Head of the Table may have to help his WarGames ally win and eliminate himself after his job is done.

This would set up a more bitter confrontation between the Second City Saint and the Tribal Chief in the future. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these two men.

