Former WWE personality sends a threatening message to Jungle Boy ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW Star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has recieved warning from former WWE star Taz. Perry has made waves by turning heel after attacking Hook at the Forbidden Door.

Even more shockingly, Jungle Boy won the FTW Championship by beating Hook in a ruthless manner. However, it's not just his championship win that has people talking; it's also his revamped entrance that caught everyone off guard.

Jungle Boy's decision to switch things up has left a lasting impact on the fans. The once beloved fan-favorite has embraced his dark side and is enjoying his new role as the FTW Champion.

Earlier today on Twitter responding to a picture of the FTW Champion, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. AEW commentator Taz didn't mince his words. He issued a warning to the rising star.

"I don’t know when, I don’t know where but I really feel your gonna feel something never done to you…. #redrum," Taz tweeted.

Check out the screenshot of the tweet below:

Taz's recent tweet for Jungle Boy Jack Perry

Taz's cryptic message might lead to a potential confrontation between the two stars. This week on AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy is set to defend his FTW title against ECW legend Jerry Lynn.

With Taz having a history with ECW he could interfere in the match to assist his former ECW colleague.

Konnan says Jungle Boy should team up with an AEW female star

Former WCW veteran Konnan suggests that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry should team up with female star Anna Jay. Anna is his real life girlfriend and if the couple forms a team, Perry could get heat from the audience, similar to Dominik Mysterio's situation in WWE.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan suggested that pairing Jack Perry with his girlfriend Anna Jay could generate more heat.

"I have no clue why he (Jack Perry) is not coming out with his girlfriend (Anna Jay) because she is hot and they could do one of two things, they could do Elizabeth, Macho Man we treat her bad and he gets sick and she gets sympathy or they could do like Tay and Sammy [Guevara] you hate them so much you wanna slap both of them like Dom." (7:06-7:27)

What are your thoughts on Jack Perry's heel run? Sound off in the comment section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.