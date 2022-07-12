"What are you, stunad?" - Former WWE personality lashes out at AEW for not capitalizing on the Tony Khan-MJF storyline (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently lambasted AEW for not making the most of the ongoing Tony Khan-MJF situation.

The issue stemmed from The Salt of the Earth's controversial promo on Khan from the June 1 edition of Dynamite. Since then, several experts have shared their opinions on whether the angle was a shoot or a work.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo noted that there was nothing special about MJF. The former WWE writer relayed to Dr. Chris Featherstone that what All Elite Wrestling made no sense in terms of doing an "elaborate work shoot."

"So they're doing this whole elaborate shoot work, okay? The whole thing is a work, Chris, okay? So Chris in order for the work to... in order for their shoot work to work, in their minds, we don't mention him, we don't talk about him, we take him off full of the graphics. He no longer exist." [From 44:55 - 45:21]

Russo then had some harsh words about the promotion's booking of the aforementioned angle:

"You took your most popular character off of your television show. But for you to work this elaborate work, you've taken one of your top guys off of the show, for what bro? What do you think you're gonna double the audience when he comes back? What are you, stunad? That's the most ridiculous thing I ever heard bro. 'Bro, we're gonna work everybody by taking one of our most popular guys off TV and not benefitting from the ratings that he could draw.'" [From 45:26 - 46:09]

Check out the episode here:

Vince Russo suggested what the Tony Khan-MJF AEW storyline needs

As the topic regarding the Tony Khan-MJF situation continued, Dr. Chris Featherstone highlighted AEW should put the Long Islander on television more than ever amidst his contract issues.

Vince Russo then recommended that it would take a writer to execute a compelling angle. He also took a shot at Khan's childhood passion for booking matches.

"That takes a writer that doesn't take a guy that was booking wrestling matches when he was five years old. That takes a writer. Why is he still here? How is he here? How we gonna work the intricacies? That's what it takes. When you don't know how to write bro, then you know what, leave him off TV exactly what you're doing because if you bring him back, you're gonna screw it up anyway." [From 46:39 - 47:04]

Friedman is yet to comment on his situation since his infamous promo on Dynamite. Meanwhile, Khan doesn't want to talk about the star in the media scrums. Time will only tell if an angle between the two will ever happen on AEW television.

