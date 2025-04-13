Former WWE personality subtly references Brock Lesnar on AEW Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision, multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar was subtly referenced during one of the matches. This was done by a former WWE personality while on commentary.

Moments ago, Megan Bayne was in a handicap match against Kelly Madan and LMK. Bayne looked to regain momentum after she suffered her first loss in AEW to Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025. At the pay-per-view, the upstart looked dominant, as she hit several impressive moves on The Timeless One. However, Storm was able to win with an inside cradle.

Despite it being a two-on-one contest, The Megasus squashed her opponents in under two minutes on Collision. To finish the match, Megan Bayne hit one of her opponents with a powerslam and the other with a Fate's Descent. She then stacked them up and pinned them simultaneously.

While on commentary, Nigel McGuinness called Bayne's finisher Fate's Descent. However, Tony Schiavone called it an F5, a reference to The Beast Incarnate's popular finishing maneuver.

The Megasus secured yet another victory tonight on Collision, but it remains to be seen what her next course of action will be. Will she eventually find herself challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship again? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

