Former WWE personality subtly references Brock Lesnar on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 13, 2025 01:46 GMT
Brock Lesnar is a 10-time WWE World Champion [Photo courtesy: wwe.com and Zak Knight's X account]

Tonight on AEW Collision, multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar was subtly referenced during one of the matches. This was done by a former WWE personality while on commentary.

Moments ago, Megan Bayne was in a handicap match against Kelly Madan and LMK. Bayne looked to regain momentum after she suffered her first loss in AEW to Toni Storm at Dynasty 2025. At the pay-per-view, the upstart looked dominant, as she hit several impressive moves on The Timeless One. However, Storm was able to win with an inside cradle.

Despite it being a two-on-one contest, The Megasus squashed her opponents in under two minutes on Collision. To finish the match, Megan Bayne hit one of her opponents with a powerslam and the other with a Fate's Descent. She then stacked them up and pinned them simultaneously.

While on commentary, Nigel McGuinness called Bayne's finisher Fate's Descent. However, Tony Schiavone called it an F5, a reference to The Beast Incarnate's popular finishing maneuver.

The Megasus secured yet another victory tonight on Collision, but it remains to be seen what her next course of action will be. Will she eventually find herself challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship again? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

