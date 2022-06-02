"Want to go see AEW" - Former WWE personality teases Miro's return after months of absence 

Former WWE personality CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, has potentially teased Miro's return to AEW.

The former TNT Champion was last seen on television when he faced Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021. At the show, he lost to Danielson in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Just days removed from Double or Nothing, Perry has now taken to Twitter to claim that she has the sudden urge to go to tonight's Dynamite in Los Angeles. She wrote:

Suddenly want to go see #AEW tonight from some reason.

Miro has been quite busy while being off AEW programming for months

Miro has been off television since November 2021. During his absence from programming, he has been focusing on other ventures outside professional wrestling.

A few weeks ago, the trailer for a new TV show called "East New York" was released, featuring The Redeemer. His wife also commented on the same, as she took to Twitter to write the following:

"So proud of @ToBeMiro doing his first pilot and for @CBS !!!!!! Miro plays the greatest villain no matter what genre of storytelling he is in ! Catch him on #EastNewYork !"

Before his hiatus, Miro was regarded as one of the most dominant superstars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. The former WWE star earned himself that reputation courtesy of his insane reign as the TNT Champion.

The current state of the TNT Championship isn't something fans are too pleased about. However, when The Redeemer had the title, he went on to enjoy a reign that lasted a total of 140 days.

The former WWE star initially dethroned Darby Allin to win the title and there was certainly no stopping him. It remains to be seen if Miro will go after the TNT Championship anytime soon if he does indeed make his return.

