"Work somewhere awesome" - Former WWE producer Pat Buck comments on working for AEW

Former WWE producer Pat Buck has commented on working for AEW following his switch earlier on in April.

The former OVW wrestler served as a producer for WWE since August 2019. Buck left days after he had helped produce the main event of WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar.

Reports emerged that he had signed as a producer with AEW just over a week later, as has since been confirmed via his recent post on Twitter. Buck also described AEW as working somewhere awesome, signaling his happiness with the promotion thus far.

Among his wrestling and production exploits, Buck has also founded the Create A Pro wrestling academy, best known for producing AEW star MJF. Fans may recognize the producer from an angle with Nia Jax, who laid her hands on the official to earn a storyline suspension.

What did Pat Buck do before WWE?

Pat Buck was an in-ring competitor before he was a producer, and occasionally Buck wrestled as an enhancement talent on WWE programming. He spent the majority of his time as a wrestler within OVW, a former developmental territory for Vince McMahon's promotion.

Buck reigned as Southern Tag Champ in the promotion twice. His work in the ring also stretched to refereeing, when he worked for yet another former developmental territory in FCW.

He founded the previously mentioned Create A Pro academy alongside Brian Myers (FKA Curt Hawkins) in 2012, where he himself has held the promotion's top title. Fellow All Elite employees Max Caster, Mark Sterling, and Bear Bronson have also held the strap. Buck also has ownership in WrestlePro, where he again held gold when he won the tag titles.

Buck started out his career as a producer with IMPACT during 2018, notably responsible for producing and competing within the Ultimate X match during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell