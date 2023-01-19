Former WWE RAW Superstar spotted backstage with Renee Paquette on AEW Dynamite

AEW personality Renee Paquette has made a lot of friends during her time in the wrestling business. One of those long-time friends made a surprise backstage appearance during this week's edition of Dynamite.

The person in question is none other than former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, who was last seen in a wrestling ring during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The former WWE Superstar still has friends across the wrestling industry, including in AEW. Renee Paquette is a former colleague of Rae's, and she was proud to show her Instagram followers that the two had spent time together backstage at the most recent edition of Dynamite.

Andrew Ravens @Andrew_Ravens Former WWE star Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) was backstage at AEW Dynamite. Former WWE star Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) was backstage at AEW Dynamite. https://t.co/9nH5RSTCZp

Summer Rae didn't feature on this week's episode of Dynamite, and there is no word on whether she has a part to play on Rampage. But given that the show took place in Fresno, California, which is miles away from where Rae currently resides (near Nashville, Tennessee), perhaps the former WWE Superstar has the AEW women's division in her sights.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs are this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

Renee Paquette had an interview with Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

On the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette conducted a number of interviews with the likes of the Jericho Appreciation Society and Konosuke Takeshita.

However, her most awkward interview came when she spoke to Hangman Page, who was coming off of beating Jon Moxley, Renee's husband, on the January 11th edition of Dynamite.

Matt Maximilian Moody @MattMoody_M



Mox hasn’t forgotten about the “L” he took though. This isn’t definitely over between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page after last week. Renee Paquette knowing Mox a long time, Page wants to say something to Renee about Mox, but will keep it at peace for now.Mox hasn’t forgotten about the “L” he took though. #AEWDynamite This isn’t definitely over between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page after last week. Renee Paquette knowing Mox a long time, Page wants to say something to Renee about Mox, but will keep it at peace for now.Mox hasn’t forgotten about the “L” he took though. #AEWDynamite

Renee stated that Moxley both loves and hates Page, while Hangman had a number of things on his mind, but decided to hold back on saying anything as he didn't feel it was appropriate. He also mentioned that he was looking to "mend fences" with people when Renee asked him what was next for him.

Do you think there will be a third match between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : Would you like to see Summer Rae in AEW? Yes No 0 votes