Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion gives two-word response to getting namedropped by MJF on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (fka Curt Hawkins) has taken to social media to thank AEW star MJF for namedropping him on this week's Dynamite.

During a promo segment with William Regal, Maxwell Jacob Friedman gave a shoutout to the "Create A Pro Wrestling Academy" in Hicksville, New York. It is a wrestling school run by Myers and AEW producer Pat Buck, where Friedman trained to wrestle.

After hearing that he was mentioned on AEW Dynamite, Myers sent a tweet thanking The Salt of the Earth for acknowledging his influence on the latter's early career.

"Thanks Max," tweeted @Myers_Wrestling.

Friedman isn't the only big name to pass through the doors of Myers and Buck's school. The likes of Kris Statlander, "Smart" Mark Sterling, and current AEW Tag Team Champion Max Caster are other notable graduates of the New York-based institution.

MJF will challenge for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022

After weeks of speculation about MJF's shot at the AEW World Championship, The Salt of the Earth announced when and where he would wrestle Jon Moxley for the top prize in AEW.

Following Moxley's win over Hangman Page on Tuesday's Dynamite, Friedman noted that he would challenge for the title in the main event of the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. The high-profile show will take place on November 19, 2022.

It's official Jon Moxley vs MJF for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear #AEWDynamite

This will be the second time MJF and Jon Moxley have faced off in the main event of a pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship. Their first title bout came at the All Out event in 2020, which Moxley won, ending Friedman's year-plus-long winning streak.

A lot has changed in the two years since that bout, with Moxley firmly establishing himself as the top guy in the company. However, MJF seems focused on becoming the world champion at the upcoming pay-per-view.

