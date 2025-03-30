Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion teases unexpected return to AEW to face Cope

AEW's Cope is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and many talents would want to go up against him in the squared circle. Former RAW Tag Team Champion, and Cope's former stablemate, Matt Cardona wants to wrestle him once again in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Last year on AEW Collision, The Rated-R Superstar Cope held his TNT Championship open challenge. It was answered by his former friend Cardona, which shocked many fans. After a competitive match, Cope was able to defeat Cardona and retain his TNT Championship.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan posted the clip of Matt Cardona answering Cope's open challenge last year on Collision. The former WWE Tag Team Champion reacted to the same and commented that he wanted to face Cope again in All Elite Wrestling.

"Let’s do it again…"

AEW's Cope Open was a dream come true for Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona and Cope have a history together dating back to their time in WWE. Both stars have remained good friends since then. After wrestling Cope on Collision last year, The Indy God had some heartfelt comments about the moment.

Speaking on The Battleground podcast, Matt Cardona recalled the goosebumps he had when he answered Cope's TNT Championship open challenge and would love to have a round two with The Rated-R Superstar.

“But man, that night, it was such a spur-of-the-moment deal, and that entrance, having that entrance kind of made these four years worth it in the sense that I never wanted to prove anybody wrong. I got goosebumps right now just talking about it because it was a dream match that I thought I would never get. The Cope Open was there. I accepted, and it was literally a dream come true. Once I got a taste of it, man, I would love a round two. Certainly would love a round two." [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if Matt Cardona returns to AEW programming in the future.

