Former WWE referee Mike Chioda shares an update about his AEW career

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently gave the latest update on his future officiating career in AEW.

Chioda debuted in AEW on August 12, 2020, in the TNT Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky and the Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy bout later that night. Months later, he returned in November at Full Gear, this time in another TNT Title match between Rhodes and Darby Allin.

On May 29, 2022, he refereed his most recent AEW match at Double or Nothing in the Owen Hart Cup finals between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe.

On his Monday Mailbag podcast on AdFreeShows, Chioda said he's often asked if he's with AEW full-time. He then provided a definitive answer, saying he was in a one-off deal with the company:

"At least they’re [AEW] just keeping me in mind. Part-time there, part-time here, and I appreciate that very much." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Chioda's most recent AEW officiating at Double or Nothing 2022 was the company's idea, made possible when producer Dean Malenko called him. It remains to be seen if the former WWE referee will be tapped again by AEW.

Mike Chioda caught up with former WWE co-workers who are now in AEW

On the same podcast episode, the veteran official said he saw old faces from WWE, such as CM Punk, Chris Jericho, William Regal, and Bryan Danielson, who are now with AEW:

"It was good to see Steven [William] Regal and everybody. Seen [CM] Punk for a little bit there, talked to him and talked to Daniel Bryan [Danielson] and stuff, Chris Jericho. It was just good to see everybody. It was like almost a family reunion over there." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Show Stopping Wrestling @ShowStopWrestle



Fitting he’s here for The Owen final Always good to see Mike Chioda backFitting he’s here for The Owen final #AEWDoN Always good to see Mike Chioda back Fitting he’s here for The Owen final #AEWDoN https://t.co/54HbzrSxhs

Mike Chioda isn't scheduled to officiate in future AEW matches and pay-per-views. It would be interesting to see if the Jacksonville-based promotion eventually hires him as a full-time referee.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far