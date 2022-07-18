“I want you” - Cody Rhodes reportedly pushed for former WWE personnel to join AEW

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed that Cody Rhodes wanted him to join AEW.

Chioda worked in WWE WWE for 30 years, before getting released by the company during their mass release in April 2020, he later went on to do guest refereeing on AEW.

The 55-year-old has officiated 2022 men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament final between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe.

During a recent interview on René Duprée’s Café De René podcast, Chioda explained that The American Nightmare had contacted him two years back.

"Cody called me up after my months of the severance pay with the company, Chioda said. ‘Hey, I want you to come down here’ and this was like two-and-a-half-years ago, two years ago and he was like, ‘Come down here man. We wanna ‘ you know, I worked down there [AEW] about three or four times and he wanted to get me signed and signed and signed and then knowing now what happened and him going back to WWE." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

He further mentioned that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion wanted him to train the referees in AEW.

"I heard he was losing some kind of stroke at that point maybe or something and I know he was trying to get me in, backing me. He was like, ‘Man, it’s exactly what we need. We need your experience. Train the referees, help out here or do matches, whatever.’ I’m like, ‘Fine bro. Whatever you need,’ you know? And I just get called back every once in a while but I don’t get signed so, I don’t know what’s going on with AEW so, we’ll see." (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda points out big issue in AEW

The New Jersey native recently pointed out something he does not like about the All Elite Wrestling.

During the latest Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, he pointed out that the promotion should take steps against overselling referees.

“I am not a big fan of overselling too much stuff as a ref as trying to just make sure the less you’re noticed, the more you’re doing your job. They treat me with such great respect when I go down there, and they’re very good,” Chioda said. “To be honest with you, it’s where the agents and the top guns of AEW have to really tighten certain things up and protect the referees.”

Although Chioda has officiated in AEW, he is not officially signed to the promotion. it remains to be seen if the former WWE personel will someday pen a deal with Tony Khan.

Do you want to see Mike Chioda in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far