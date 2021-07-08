Former WWE rival comments on Tommy End aka Malakai Black's AEW debut

AEW Road Rager promised to be a huge event. It delivered big time, as one of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Tommy End made his AEW debut under the name Malakai Black.

The former Aleister Black was greeted with a huge ovation and the internet could not handle the buzz. One of the many tweets directed at his shocking debut was made by his former rival in WWE, Buddy Murphy.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion congratulated End on his debut and even took a cheeky dig at him by asking if his eye was fine. Many will remember that Murphy injured Black's eye in WWE while they were involved in the Seth Rollins-Rey Mysterio feud.

Black was sporting the false eye he got in WWE, further emphasizing his attention to detail.

"@TommyEnd - Congrats!…. But don’t forget about me! How’s the eye," said Murphy in his tweet.

The live crowd and the fans online went berserk with Tommy End's AEW debut.

With his real-life partner Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) going back to WWE, people weren't sure if Black would go to AEW.

In a stunning revelation, Black appeared after a blackout in the arena to take out both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with a couple of Black Masses.

Could we see Buddy Murphy and Tommy End battle it out in AEW?

Buddy Murphy and Tommy End Malakai Black wrestled multiple times on WWE RAW and each of their matches delivered on all fronts. They stole the show every single night, despite them not having that much of a back story to build from.

Murphy and Black are world-class talents. Both incredible workers were released from WWE at the same time.

Although there are no concrete rumors about what the future holds for him, this tweet could hint at Murphy's desire to work for Tony Khan's promotion. Murphy would be a very solid addition to the AEW roster and a potential feud between him and Tommy End would be a blockbuster.

