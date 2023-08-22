Former WWE star admits dream match with Mick Foley is "never going to happen"

Sami Callihan of IMPACT Wrestling recently revealed his three dream opponents. Two were WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and current AEW star Samoa Joe.

Callihan had signed with WWE in 2013, but this was a forgettable stint. He did not have a proper run despite being with the promotion for two years. He has been with IMPACT for the last six years and even captured the IMPACT World Championship in 2019 in his only reign.

While on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, The New Horror was asked who he would like to face at IMPACT 1000, as the promotion will celebrate a huge milestone.

He named three stars, Abyss, an icon for IMPACT, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, and Samoa Joe, who he claimed was one of the people who built IMPACT.

"Myself vs. Mick Foley, I know that is one that is probably never going to happen. Third is one of the guys who helped build IMPACT Wrestling, Samoa Joe. That's a dream match for me and a lot of fans and a match that has eluded me my entire career," said Callihan. [H/T Fightful]

Callihan had previously feuded with other AEW stars, including Kenny Omega, who he attacked in 2021 when AEW stars, including The Elite, invaded IMPACT.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on Dominik Mysterio's "wanted " shirt

Previously, Mick Foley commented on Dominik Mysterio wearing a shirt with a "wanted" design for his Dirty Dom persona. He compared it to when he wore a similarly designed shirt for Cactus Jack.

Posting on Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer asked a simple question, "Who wore it better?" and posted a picture of himself and Dominik wearing their "wanted" shirts.

"While I think I have represented the #WANTED shirt pretty well for 28 years — yes, it’s been around since 1995 — #DirtyDom has taken it to a whole new level. I might be one of the biggest @dominik_35 fans out there, but I did not pass the torch to Dom - he grabbed it and ran with it like a true legend! With that said, I have to ask… who wore it better?" he wrote.

Mick Foley has had an illustrious career, even going as far as playing several personas, with Cactus Jack and Mankind, to name a few. However, his hardcore matches will be what he will forever be known for.

