Dominik Mysterio labeled "true legend" by 3-time WWE Champion

Dominik Mysterio tore off the mask he stole from his father - WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio - emblematically at the Royal Rumble in January 2023. At WrestleMania 39, even with a loss, the younger Mysterio was over like no other.

The heat he receives consistently from the live crowds is a sight and sound worth experiencing and oftentimes goes up to annoying levels. Hall of Famer Mick Foley considers "Dirty" Dom as one of the greatest already.

Sharing a post on his Instagram about the 'Wanted' t-shirt Dom wears, drawing comparisons to his own, Foley asked the WWE Universe, "Who wore it better," while also calling the NXT North American Champion a "true legend."

"While I think I have represented the #WANTED shirt pretty well for 28 years — yes, it’s been around since 1995 — #DirtyDom has taken it to a whole new level. I might be one of the biggest @dominik_35 fans out there, but I did not pass the torch to Dom - he grabbed it and ran with it like a true legend," Mick Foley wrote on his social media handle.

Dominik Mysterio retained his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee this week on WWE NXT. He has been heavily featured on RAW since the Show of Shows. "Dirty" Dom even took on arguably the biggest star of the red brand - Cody Rhodes - at Money in the Bank in London.

Dominik Mysterio comments on his win over Dragon Lee on WWE NXT

Dom Mysterio, post-match, had a few words to say during a backstage interview. Calling himself the greatest NXT North American Champion of all time, he even took the opportunity to mock his father, Rey Mysterio as well:

"I am the greatest Luchador that has ever lived. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion ever. And I beat Dragon Lee tonight with my deadbeat Dad ringside," Dominik said.

While The Judgment Day teased on RAW this week that Dom still has unfinished business with Cody Rhodes, it'd be strange if WWE revisits their program now that the latter is finally done with Brock Lesnar.

