"You don't want to make Mami mad" - Rhea Ripley sends a message after being blindsided at WWE show

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has sent a message after being attacked on the latest episode of NXT.

In the main event of the night, Dirty Dom was able to successfully defend his NXT North American championship against Dragon Lee. Though his hall of famer father Rey Mysterio was at ringside to support Lee, Dirty Dom was able to secure the win after Rhea Ripley interfered and hit Lee with the championship.

Rey was furious after the match and he confronted his son before Ripley stepping in. Lyra Valkyria made her way to the ring and attacked the Women's World Champion as she retreated with Dominik Mysterio.

In a backstage interview after the match, Dirty Dom reacted to his win and said he was the greatest NXT North American Champion ever.

"I am the greatest Luchador that has ever lived. I am the greatest NXT North American Champion ever. And I beat Dragon Lee tonight with my deadbeat Dad ringside," Dominik said.

WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley was however left frustrated when asked about Lyra Valkyria.

"I came here, I told everyone she was a badass. I believed in her. I gave her some advice. I told her what to do. And what does she do? She disrespects me, she disrespects my Latino Heat. You dont want to make make Mami mad, and thats exactly what she has done."

It will be interesting to see if this leads to a match between the two women down the line.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio hails Roxanne Perez

Hall of famer Rey Mysterio featured on the latest episode of NXT and has praised WWE superstar Roxanne Perez.

In a backstage segment, Rey was seen talking to Roxanne. He said he saw a whole new side of her and was impressed by Roxanne's statement victory at NXT: The Great American Bash. Roxanne defeated Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match.

Rey also wished Roxanne for her future endeavors. It will be interesting to see whats next in store for Roxanne Perez at NXT.

